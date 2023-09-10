Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $253.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $253.23 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.37 or 0.06264481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

