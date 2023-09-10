OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.22 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.