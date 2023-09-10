Orbit Chain One Day Volume Reaches $122,428.64 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $122,428.64 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

