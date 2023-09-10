Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,747.65 or 1.00044436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05751111 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,185,516.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.