Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $4.49 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $13,307.82 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,830.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00236625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.00737779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00552960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00058494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00115212 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,643,546 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.