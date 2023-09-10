PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Financial Survey

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Parks! America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Parks! America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $242.30 million 0.33 -$277.70 million ($8.23) -0.13 Parks! America N/A N/A N/A $0.00 331.25

Profitability

Parks! America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parks! America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PLBY Group and Parks! America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -204.18% -28.87% -7.70% Parks! America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PLBY Group and Parks! America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Parks! America 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 236.45%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Parks! America.

Summary

Parks! America beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc. is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

