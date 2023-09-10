PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $59.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00236388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

