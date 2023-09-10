PotCoin Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $58.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00235707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

