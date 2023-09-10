Prom One Day Volume Tops $2.98 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00015356 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006641 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020755 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016934 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,687.47 or 1.00031611 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.
About Prom
Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.
Prom Token Trading
