Prom One Day Volume Tops $2.98 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00015356 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,687.47 or 1.00031611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02317261 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,391,762.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

