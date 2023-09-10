Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.03 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00008085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $219.18 million and $19.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.18 or 0.06264276 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

