QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $113,661.57 and $701.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.83 or 1.00064165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00098691 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,850.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

