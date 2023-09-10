QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,105.61

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $115,420.17 and $1,105.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00098691 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,850.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

