Ren Market Cap Achieves $45.15 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $45.15 million and $5.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.