Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Financial Contrast

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and Renalytix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $101.39 million 4.03 -$109.16 million ($0.75) -2.89 Renalytix $3.72 million 30.88 -$45.28 million ($0.66) -3.67

Renalytix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SomaLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and Renalytix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00

SomaLogic currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 211.06%. Renalytix has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.61%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Renalytix.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -139.23% -25.49% -22.27% Renalytix -1,375.46% -255.70% -122.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Renalytix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries use in diagnostic applications for various diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal, a laboratory-developed test. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutions. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina Cambridge, Ltd for the development of co-branded NGS-based proteomic distributable kits. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

