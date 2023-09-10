Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.98 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $90,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,229,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,947.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

