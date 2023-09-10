Request (REQ) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Request has a total market capitalization of $63.84 million and approximately $665,886.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,832.97 or 1.00039857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06529354 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $422,715.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

