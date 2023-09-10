Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) & Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -337.90% -54.43% -42.66% Maravai LifeSciences 13.88% 20.67% 8.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aclaris Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Maravai LifeSciences 0 5 4 0 2.44

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.78%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.19%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Maravai LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $29.75 million 18.54 -$86.91 million ($1.55) -5.03 Maravai LifeSciences $543.92 million 5.00 $220.21 million $0.57 19.00

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment offers laboratory services. The company develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. It develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an oral MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, Viral Clearance Prediction kits, and custom services. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.