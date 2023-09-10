Reviewing FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) and Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and Deveron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 5 0 2.83 Deveron 0 1 0 0 2.00

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 259.30%. Deveron has a consensus target price of C$0.95, indicating a potential upside of 313.04%. Given Deveron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deveron is more favorable than FiscalNote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% Deveron N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and Deveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FiscalNote and Deveron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $124.89 million 2.13 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -0.89 Deveron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deveron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FiscalNote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Deveron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc. It also offers services in the areas of fertility sampling, agronomic insights, lab sciences, carbon, soil health, and field imagery. The company was formerly known as Deveron UAS Corp. and changed its name to Deveron Corp. in September 2020. Deveron Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

