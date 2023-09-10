Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,966.77

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $18,966.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,794.85 or 1.00219735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00133783 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,103.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.