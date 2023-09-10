Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $448.77 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $448.77 million and $3.50 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $22.79 or 0.00088678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,694,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,694,369 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

