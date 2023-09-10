Rublix Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Rublix has a market cap of $32,799.49 and approximately $21.31 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rublix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00162059 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.