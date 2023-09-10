SALT Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $19,086.47 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,832.97 or 1.00039857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02375297 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,435.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

