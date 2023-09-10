SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.69 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.41–$0.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 27,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 40,298 shares of company stock worth $275,305 over the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
