Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1,011.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $12.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1,031.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,794.85 or 1.00219735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003706 USD and is down -91.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $192.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.