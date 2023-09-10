SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.86 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $217.71 million and $19.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,728.51 or 1.00038841 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18027636 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $15,244,404.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

