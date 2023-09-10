SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $221.36 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $221.36 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,810.34 or 1.00005756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18027636 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $15,244,404.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

