Status (SNT) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $84.01 million and $4.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,741.83 or 1.00047008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02130182 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,001,698.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

