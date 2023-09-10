Status (SNT) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $84.04 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,906.29 or 0.99963030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02130182 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,001,698.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

