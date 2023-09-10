Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 10th (AAN, ADMA, AEP, CHDN, CRL, DMLP, EWBC, MPX, NUE, TSLA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, September 10th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

XD (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

