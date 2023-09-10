Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.06253086 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,101,709 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.