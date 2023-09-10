Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $12.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,747.65 or 1.00044436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036125 USD and is up 57.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

