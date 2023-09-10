SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $0.57

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $131.00 million and $9.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,688,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,130,267 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

