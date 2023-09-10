Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $904,845.33 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,491,754,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,791,414,201 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

