Sweat Economy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $923,254.28 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $57.59 million and $923,254.28 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,491,915,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,419,142 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

