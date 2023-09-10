Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.59 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and $5.02 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

