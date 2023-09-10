Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,830.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.00737779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00115212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015665 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

