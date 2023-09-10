Terra Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Terra has a total market cap of $152.10 million and $28.93 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 371,056,858 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

