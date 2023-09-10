Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.35 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $646.40 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 973,175,413 coins and its circulating supply is 952,153,059 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.