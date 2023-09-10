Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $195.54 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $195.54 million and $1.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,274,091,834 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.