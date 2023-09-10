Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and $16.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00006745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,716.25 or 1.00028546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75088667 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $16,141,366.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

