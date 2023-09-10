Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. Toro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.10 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. Toro has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

