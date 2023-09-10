UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $17.94 or 0.00069773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $77,504.69 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.05712428 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $75,635.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

