USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $26.15 billion and $2.02 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,153,516,264 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

