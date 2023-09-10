Velas Trading Up 10.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Velas has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $430,683.27 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,497,234,469 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

