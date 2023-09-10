Venus Trading Up 18.9% This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Venus has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and $14.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00016417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,517,971 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

