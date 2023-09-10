Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.38 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.41 million and $21.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,879.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00236715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00740284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00554527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00058552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00115063 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,265,438 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

