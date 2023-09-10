Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,913.22

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $12,913.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,720.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00236040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00737579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00554815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00114300 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,602,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.