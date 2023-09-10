VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $223,007.98

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $80.25 million and approximately $223,007.98 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 74,739,903,145,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,538,279,810,958 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

