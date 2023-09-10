WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $231.56

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $231.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00237885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003842 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

