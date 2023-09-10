WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.11 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.11 million and $12.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003022 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321908 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $12.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

